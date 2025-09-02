Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Frank Cable Sailors play Volleyball with Indian Navy sailors [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Frank Cable Sailors play Volleyball with Indian Navy sailors

    CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA

    08.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nikita Custer   

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    CHENNAI, India (Aug. 26, 2025) – Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed U.S. Navy submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) play volleyball with Indian Navy sailors in Chennai, India. Frank Cable is in port Chennai, as part of routine operations in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Religious Program Specialist Chief Marcus Bonner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 01:06
    Photo ID: 9294461
    VIRIN: 250826-N-PW480-1055
    Resolution: 3724x2478
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, IN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Frank Cable Sailors play Volleyball with Indian Navy sailors [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Nikita Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Frank Cable Sailors play Volleyball with Indian Navy sailors
    USS Frank Cable Sailors play Volleyball with Indian Navy sailors
    USS Frank Cable Sailors play Volleyball with Indian Navy sailors
    USS Frank Cable Sailors play Volleyball with Indian Navy sailors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download