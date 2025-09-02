USS Frank Cable Sailors play Volleyball with Indian Navy sailors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CHENNAI, India (Aug. 26, 2025) – Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed U.S. Navy submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) play volleyball with Indian Navy sailors in Chennai, India. Frank Cable is in port Chennai, as part of routine operations in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Religious Program Specialist Chief Marcus Bonner)