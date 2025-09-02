CHENNAI, India (Aug. 26, 2025) – Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed U.S. Navy submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) play volleyball with Indian Navy sailors in Chennai, India. Frank Cable is in port Chennai, as part of routine operations in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Religious Program Specialist Chief Marcus Bonner)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 01:06
|Photo ID:
|9294459
|VIRIN:
|250826-N-PW480-1112
|Resolution:
|3876x2579
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, IN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Frank Cable Sailors play Volleyball with Indian Navy sailors [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Nikita Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.