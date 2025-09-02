U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jose Medina, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems craftsman, inspects an approach light at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 3, 2025. Medina is tasked with maintaining and certifying the operability of the approach lights, ensuring pilots know whether to land, stop, or align with the runway depending on the color that is displayed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 00:41
|Photo ID:
|9294450
|VIRIN:
|250903-F-SA893-1017
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Jose Medina [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Jose Medina
No keywords found.