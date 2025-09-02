Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Jose Medina

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jose Medina, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems craftsman, inspects an approach light at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 3, 2025. Medina is tasked with maintaining and certifying the operability of the approach lights, ensuring pilots know whether to land, stop, or align with the runway depending on the color that is displayed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)