    Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Jose Medina [Image 3 of 3]

    Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Jose Medina

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jose Medina, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems craftsman, inspects an approach light at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 3, 2025. Medina is tasked with maintaining and certifying the operability of the approach lights, ensuring pilots know whether to land, stop, or align with the runway depending on the color that is displayed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 00:41
    Photo ID: 9294450
    VIRIN: 250903-F-SA893-1017
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    51st FW
    51st Civil Engineer Squadron
    51st CES
    Mustang of the Week
    Osan Air Base
    Electrical Systems Craftsman

