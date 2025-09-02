Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Jose Medina

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jose Medina, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems craftsman, troubleshoots different current intensities at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 3, 2025. The constant current regulator is responsible for sending electricity to all parts of the flightline, keeping signs and lights lit everyday for flightline operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)