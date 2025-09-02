Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Jose Medina

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jose Medina, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems craftsman, was recognized as this week’s Mustang of the Week for his leadership, technical expertise and dedication to keeping Osan’s airfield mission-ready.



As the noncommissioned officer in charge of airfield lighting, Medina leads a small team that keeps the runways and taxiways illuminated for safe flight operations. Each morning, long before the sun rises, his crew hits the runway to inspect thousands of lights and strobes critical to Osan’s flying mission.



“Every morning we arrive at 4 a.m., gather our equipment, and knock out about 50-100 lights every two weeks,” said Medina. “Our main focus is ensuring the functionality of the airfield lighting.”



Since arriving at Osan six months ago, Medina and his team of Airmen have repaired more than 600 airfield lights required to be fully operable for the safety of pilots and aircraft occupying, departing and arriving at the runway.



“Everyday, every night there are planes taking off, coming and going, as well as other missions with the fighter jets,” said Master Sgt. Philip Gautiere, 51st CES electric shop section chief. “If the airfield lighting is not operational then the mission will not be accomplished, so that’s why Medina and his crew are extremely important.”



Medina also finds pride in developing Airmen who are new to airfield operations.



“The best part is working with the Airmen and teaching them things,” he said. “A lot of Airmen come here with no airfield experience, and I get to show them how it works. Then I watch them turn around and teach the next person.”



Medina’s drive for completing the mission, lifting Airmen, and excelling at his duties comes from within.



“I like to push my crew and myself everyday,” said Medina. “I like to believe I’m the type of leader that motivates them. I’m with them in the trenches but they’re the ones that produce.”



By keeping the airfield lit, responsive and safe, Medina directly enables combat airpower generation, reinforces wing readiness and supports the 51st Fighter Wing’s ability to “Fight Tonight.”



Congratulations, Staff Sgt. Medina. Thanks to your work, Team Osan stays powered for the fight.

