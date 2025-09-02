Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Jose Medina [Image 2 of 3]

    Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Jose Medina

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jose Medina, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems craftsman, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 3, 2025. Medina was recognized as Mustang of the Week for his dedication to keeping Osan’s runway well-lit and maintained. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    51st FW
    51st Civil Engineer Squadron
    51st CES
    Mustang of the Week
    Osan Air Base
    Electrical Systems Craftsman

