Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Jose Medina

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jose Medina, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems craftsman, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 3, 2025. Medina was recognized as Mustang of the Week for his dedication to keeping Osan’s runway well-lit and maintained. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)