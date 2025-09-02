U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jose Medina, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems craftsman, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 3, 2025. Medina was recognized as Mustang of the Week for his dedication to keeping Osan’s runway well-lit and maintained. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 00:41
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
This work, Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Jose Medina [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Jose Medina
