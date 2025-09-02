RS Lansing Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Gregory Ashton, the sergeant major of Recruiting Station Lansing, 4th Marine Corps District, presents a gift to Maj. Dominique Thomas during a change of command ceremony in Lansing, Michigan, Aug. 29, 2025. During the ceremony, Maj. Dominique Thomas relinquished his duties as the commanding officer of RS Lansing to Maj. John Robinson IV. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nicholas Johnson)