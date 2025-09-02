Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RS Lansing Change of Command [Image 11 of 11]

    RS Lansing Change of Command

    LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Nicholas Johnson 

    4th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Gregory Ashton, the sergeant major of Recruiting Station Lansing, 4th Marine Corps District, presents a gift to Maj. Dominique Thomas during a change of command ceremony in Lansing, Michigan, Aug. 29, 2025. During the ceremony, Maj. Dominique Thomas relinquished his duties as the commanding officer of RS Lansing to Maj. John Robinson IV. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nicholas Johnson)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 15:05
    Photo ID: 9293655
    VIRIN: 250829-M-OO167-1336
    Resolution: 6006x4004
    Size: 4.05 MB
    Location: LANSING, MICHIGAN, US
    Recruiting
    4th Marine Corps District
    RS Lansing
    Marines
    Change of Command

