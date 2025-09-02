RS Lansing Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. John Robinson IV, the incoming commanding officer of Recruiting Station Lansing, 4th Marine Corps District, takes charge of RS Lansing during a change of command ceremony in Lansing, Michigan, Aug. 29, 2025. During the ceremony, Maj. Dominique Thomas relinquished his duties as the commanding officer of RS Lansing to Maj. John Robinson IV. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nicholas Johnson)