RS Lansing Change of Command

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Dominique Thomas, the outgoing commanding officer of Recruiting Station Lansing, 4th Marine Corps District, speaks to Marines and families of RS Lansing during a change of command ceremony in Lansing, Michigan, Aug. 29, 2025. During the ceremony, Maj. Dominique Thomas relinquished his duties as the commanding officer of RS Lansing to Maj. John Robinson IV. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nicholas Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 15:05
|Photo ID:
|9293651
|VIRIN:
|250829-M-OO167-1207
|Resolution:
|6060x4040
|Size:
|3.45 MB
|Location:
|LANSING, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
