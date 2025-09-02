RS Lansing Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Robinson III, the commanding officer of 4th Marine Corps District, speaks to Marines and families of Recruiting Station Lansing during a change of command ceremony in Lansing, Michigan, Aug. 29, 2025. During the ceremony, Maj. Dominique Thomas relinquished his duties as the commanding officer of RS Lansing to Maj. John Robinson IV. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nicholas Johnson)