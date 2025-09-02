USAF and partner nation service members participate in a joint fire vehicle inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Egyptian Air Force service member performs a joint vehicle inspection during BRIGHT STAR 25 at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Sept. 3, 2025. BRIGHT STAR 25 participation bolsters strong multinational partnerships, deters aggression, reduces the burden on any single nation, and fosters a collective approach to security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)