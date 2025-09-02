Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF and partner nation service members participate in a joint fire vehicle inspection [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAF and partner nation service members participate in a joint fire vehicle inspection

    CAIRO WEST AIR BASE, EGYPT

    09.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    An Egyptian Air Force service member talks U.S. Airmen through an inspection of an Egyptian Air Force Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle during BRIGHT STAR 25 at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Sept. 3, 2025. BRIGHT STAR 25 builds on the strategic security relationship between Egypt and the United States, a historic partnership which plays a leading role in counterterrorism, regional security, and efforts to combat the spread of violent extremism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 06:11
    Photo ID: 9292312
    VIRIN: 250903-F-MP612-1059
    Resolution: 4028x2683
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: CAIRO WEST AIR BASE, EG
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF and partner nation service members participate in a joint fire vehicle inspection [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Erin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAF and partner nation service members participate in a joint fire vehicle inspection
    USAF and partner nation service members participate in a joint fire vehicle inspection
    USAF and partner nation service members participate in a joint fire vehicle inspection
    USAF and partner nation service members participate in a joint fire vehicle inspection

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EGYPT
    FIRE
    PARTNERSHIP
    CENTCOM
    BRIGHTSTAR25
    BS25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download