USAF and partner nation service members participate in a joint fire vehicle inspection

An Egyptian Air Force service member talks U.S. Airmen through an inspection of an Egyptian Air Force Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle during BRIGHT STAR 25 at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Sept. 3, 2025. BRIGHT STAR 25 builds on the strategic security relationship between Egypt and the United States, a historic partnership which plays a leading role in counterterrorism, regional security, and efforts to combat the spread of violent extremism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)