USAF and partner nation service members participate in a joint fire vehicle inspection

An Egyptian service member holds a piece of U.S. Air Force emergency rescue equipment during a joint vehicle inspection at BRIGHT STAR 25 at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Sept. 3, 2025. Exercises like BRIGHT STAR strengthen trust, build interoperability, and enhance our ability to counter shared threats across the region. By training side-by-side, partner nations refine tactics and sharpen combat readiness, ensuring forces can respond decisively when called upon. This unity sends a clear signal of deterrence to those who threaten peace and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)