    USAF and partner nation service members participate in a joint fire vehicle inspection [Image 2 of 4]

    USAF and partner nation service members participate in a joint fire vehicle inspection

    CAIRO WEST AIR BASE, EGYPT

    09.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    An Egyptian service member holds a piece of U.S. Air Force emergency rescue equipment during a joint vehicle inspection at BRIGHT STAR 25 at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Sept. 3, 2025. Exercises like BRIGHT STAR strengthen trust, build interoperability, and enhance our ability to counter shared threats across the region. By training side-by-side, partner nations refine tactics and sharpen combat readiness, ensuring forces can respond decisively when called upon. This unity sends a clear signal of deterrence to those who threaten peace and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 06:11
    Photo ID: 9292311
    VIRIN: 250903-F-MP612-1345
    Location: CAIRO WEST AIR BASE, EG
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF and partner nation service members participate in a joint fire vehicle inspection [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Erin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EGYPT
    FIRE
    PARTNERSHIP
    CENTCOM
    BRIGHTSTAR25
    BS25

