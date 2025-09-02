USAF and partner nation service members participate in a joint fire vehicle inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Davis, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter asks a question during an inspection of an Egyptian Air Force Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle at BRIGHT STAR 25 at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Sept. 3, 2025. The BRIGHT STAR 25 exercise enhances readiness and builds our partners’ capacity to operate seamlessly together, while improving interoperability in a joint operations environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)