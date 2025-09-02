Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF and partner nation service members participate in a joint fire vehicle inspection

    CAIRO WEST AIR BASE, EGYPT

    09.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Davis, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter asks a question during an inspection of an Egyptian Air Force Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle at BRIGHT STAR 25 at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Sept. 3, 2025. The BRIGHT STAR 25 exercise enhances readiness and builds our partners’ capacity to operate seamlessly together, while improving interoperability in a joint operations environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 06:12
    Photo ID: 9292305
    VIRIN: 250903-F-MP612-1076
    Resolution: 4351x2898
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: CAIRO WEST AIR BASE, EG
    EGYPT
    FIRE
    PARTNERSHIP
    CENTCOM
    BRIGHTSTAR25
    BS25

