Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nonprofit in Cleveland to warrior restaurant in Wiesbaden: LRC employee supports community [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Nonprofit in Cleveland to warrior restaurant in Wiesbaden: LRC employee supports community

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    09.04.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    James Elliott, the Logistics Readiness Center Wiesbaden food service worker supervisor, (left) conducts an inventory of expendable items with Ilija Topcic, an administrative assistant and contractor from Croatia, at the Stronger Together Café on Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany, Sept. 3, 2025. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 04:19
    Photo ID: 9292232
    VIRIN: 250904-A-A4479-8165
    Resolution: 2727x2054
    Size: 875.35 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Hometown: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nonprofit in Cleveland to warrior restaurant in Wiesbaden: LRC employee supports community [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nonprofit in Cleveland to warrior restaurant in Wiesbaden: LRC employee supports community
    Nonprofit in Cleveland to warrior restaurant in Wiesbaden: LRC employee supports community
    Nonprofit in Cleveland to warrior restaurant in Wiesbaden: LRC employee supports community
    Nonprofit in Cleveland to warrior restaurant in Wiesbaden: LRC employee supports community

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Nonprofit in Cleveland to warrior restaurant in Wiesbaden: LRC employee supports community

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MeetYourArmy
    ArmyReadiness
    LogisticsReadinessCenter
    ArmyFoodService
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download