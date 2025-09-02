Nonprofit in Cleveland to warrior restaurant in Wiesbaden: LRC employee supports community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

James Elliott, the Logistics Readiness Center Wiesbaden food service worker supervisor, (left) conducts an inventory of expendable items with Ilija Topcic, an administrative assistant and contractor from Croatia, at the Stronger Together Café on Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany, Sept. 3, 2025. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)