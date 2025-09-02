Nonprofit in Cleveland to warrior restaurant in Wiesbaden: LRC employee supports community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

James Elliott, the Logistics Readiness Center Wiesbaden food service worker supervisor, (second from left) poses for a photo with some of his local national and contracted dining facility attendants at the Stronger Together Café on Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany, Sept. 3, 2025. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)