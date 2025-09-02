Nonprofit in Cleveland to warrior restaurant in Wiesbaden: LRC employee supports community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

James Elliott, the Logistics Readiness Center Wiesbaden food service worker supervisor, (center) and Felipe Cardoza, the LRC Wiesbaden food service manager, (right) discuss the recent purchase of a new refrigerator at the Stronger Together Café on Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany, Sept. 4, 2025. Elliott assisted with the purchase and is now responsible for ensuring the new piece of equipment is added to LRC Wiesbaden’s property book. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)