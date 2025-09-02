Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps leads run with 1st MAW staff noncommissioned officers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing run in formation on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 3, 2025. The run was held to build camaraderie, promote unit cohesion and reinforce esprit de corps among staff noncommissioned officers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jeremiah Barksdale)