Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps leads run with 1st MAW staff noncommissioned officers

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, addresses staff noncommissioned officers with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 3, 2025. The event was held to build camaraderie, promote unit cohesion and reinforce esprit de corps among staff noncommissioned officers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jeremiah Barksdale)