Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps leads run with 1st MAW staff noncommissioned officers

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos Ruiz, left, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, and Sgt. Maj. Sael Garcia, right, sergeant major of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, lead push-ups after a motivational run on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 3, 2025. The run was held to build camaraderie, promote unit cohesion and reinforce esprit de corps among staff noncommissioned officers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jeremiah Barksdale)