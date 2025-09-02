Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps leads run with 1st MAW staff noncommissioned officers [Image 8 of 10]

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps leads run with 1st MAW staff noncommissioned officers

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Jeremiah Barksdale 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing warm up before a motivational run on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 3, 2025. The run was held to build camaraderie, promote unit cohesion and reinforce esprit de corps among staff noncommissioned officers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jeremiah Barksdale)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 02:13
    Photo ID: 9292081
    VIRIN: 250903-M-AD637-1005
    Resolution: 4331x2887
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps leads run with 1st MAW staff noncommissioned officers [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Jeremiah Barksdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st MAW
    MAG-36
    SMMC
    Moto run
    MACG-18

