USAFA Volleyball vs Seattle 2025

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force’s Jordan Suan digs for the ball during a game against Seattle University on August 31, 2025 at Cadet Gym East in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Air Force volleyball team closed out the opening weekend of the 2025 campaign with a dominant 3-0 sweep over Seattle in the final match of the Amy Svoboda Memorial Classic at the Academy on August 31, 2025 (U.S. Air Force photo/Adalyn Greene)