    USAFA Volleyball vs Seattle 2025 [Image 6 of 8]

    USAFA Volleyball vs Seattle 2025

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2025

    Photo by Adalyn Greene 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force’s Mia Loyd sets the ball during a game against Seattle University on August 31, 2025 at Cadet Gym East in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Air Force volleyball team closed out the opening weekend of the 2025 campaign with a dominant 3-0 sweep over Seattle in the final match of the Amy Svoboda Memorial Classic at the Academy on August 31, 2025 (U.S. Air Force photo/Adalyn Greene)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 16:17
    VIRIN: 250831-F-IU057-1013
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
