USAFA Water Polo vs Biola 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Brady Kopperud throws the ball during the Rare Air Challenge at the Academy’s Cadet Natatorium in Colorado Springs, Colo., August 31, 2025. The Falcons defeated Biola 18-13 and Ottawa Arizona 18-10 to complete a 5-1 weekend.(U.S. Air Force photo/Adalyn Greene)