USAFA Water Polo vs Biola 2025

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Brady Kopperud throws the ball during the Rare Air Challenge at the Academy’s Cadet Natatorium in Colorado Springs, Colo., August 31, 2025. The Falcons defeated Biola 18-13 and Ottawa Arizona 18-10 to complete a 5-1 weekend.(U.S. Air Force photo/Adalyn Greene)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 16:17
|Photo ID:
|9291085
|VIRIN:
|250831-F-IU057-1022
|Resolution:
|3403x2265
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
