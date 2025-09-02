Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFA Water Polo vs Biola 2025 [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAFA Water Polo vs Biola 2025

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2025

    Photo by Adalyn Greene 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Brady Kopperud chases the ball during the Rare Air Challenge at the Academy’s Cadet Natatorium in Colorado Springs, Colo., August 31, 2025. The Falcons defeated Biola 18-13 and Ottawa Arizona 18-10 to complete a 5-1 weekend.(U.S. Air Force photo/Adalyn Greene)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 16:17
    Photo ID: 9291086
    VIRIN: 250831-F-IU057-1024
    Resolution: 3797x2527
    Size: 3.68 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Water Polo vs Biola 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by Adalyn Greene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFA Volleyball vs Seattle 2025
    USAFA Volleyball vs Seattle 2025
    USAFA Water Polo vs Biola 2025
    USAFA Water Polo vs Biola 2025
    USAFA Water Polo vs Biola 2025
    USAFA Volleyball vs Seattle 2025
    USAFA Volleyball vs Seattle 2025
    USAFA Water Polo vs Biola 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFA
    Waterpolo
    Air Force Academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download