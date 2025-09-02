Wrapped in colorful scarves, students look out over Round Valley Reservoir during a moment of reflection.
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 11:36
|Photo ID:
|9290335
|VIRIN:
|240425-O-NM884-9912
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|18.3 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ecotherapy [Image 5 of 5], by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Healing Power of Nature Facing a wildfire’s past
No keywords found.