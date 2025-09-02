Blake Ellis, a program manager for the Chico State ecotherapy program, smiles as she helps elementary children overcome emotional difficulties associated with the devastating effects of the 2021 Dixie Fire.
The Healing Power of Nature Facing a wildfire’s past
