Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 09.03.2025 11:36 Photo ID: 9290328 VIRIN: 240425-O-NM884-2479 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 15.73 MB Location: CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Ecotherapy [Image 5 of 5], by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.