Leslie Edlund, a public service staff officer on the Plumas National Forest participates in the forest therapy walk. Even land stewards who are literally outside all day, every day can benefit from slowing down and taking it all in.
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 11:36
|Photo ID:
|9290332
|VIRIN:
|240425-O-NM884-5041
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|17.15 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ecotherapy [Image 5 of 5], by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Healing Power of Nature Facing a wildfire’s past
No keywords found.