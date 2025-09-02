Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ecotherapy [Image 3 of 5]

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    Leslie Edlund, a public service staff officer on the Plumas National Forest participates in the forest therapy walk. Even land stewards who are literally outside all day, every day can benefit from slowing down and taking it all in.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Healing Power of Nature Facing a wildfire’s past

