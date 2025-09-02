NAVFAC EURAFCENT Invests in Tomorrow's Leadership Through JO Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Jorge Cuadros, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic speaks to junior officers during a Junior Officer Symposium hosted by NAVFAC Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), aboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, Aug. 25-27, 2025. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keyly Santizo)