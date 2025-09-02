Capt. Andrew Olsen, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), speaks to junior officers during a Junior Officer symposium aboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, Aug. 25-27, 2025. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keyly Santizo)
NAVFAC EURAFCENT Invests in Tomorrow's Leadership Through JO Symposium
