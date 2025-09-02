Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Invests in Tomorrow's Leadership Through JO Symposium [Image 4 of 6]

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Invests in Tomorrow's Leadership Through JO Symposium

    NAPLES, ITALY

    08.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Keyly Santizo 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    A Civil Engineer Corps detailer speaks to junior officers during a Junior Officer symposium aboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, Aug. 25-27, 2025. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keyly Santizo)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 06:37
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Invests in Tomorrow's Leadership Through JO Symposium

