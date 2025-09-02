NAVFAC EURAFCENT Invests in Tomorrow's Leadership Through JO Symposium

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) hosted its annual Junior Officer (JO) Training Symposium aboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, Aug. 25 – 27.



The three-day event brought together more than 25 junior officers to focus on training, mentorship and professional development.



During his opening remarks, Capt. Andrew Olsen, NAVFAC EURAFCENT commanding officer, emphasized the importance of building a strong professional network.



“This week, first and foremost, is about connections. I want you to leave here connecting to as many people as you can,” Olsen said. “This is your personal and professional group that I want you to draw on for years to come.”

Olsen also encouraged participants to share their on-the-ground experiences.



“I am not on the deckplates to see the challenges that we need to get after at your bases,” Olsen said. “You’ve done something in your command, your job, your day to day that would add value across the command; share that here.”



A key component of the symposium was bringing together junior officers with the senior leaders who guide NAVFAC EURAFCENT and the Civil Engineer Corps. These leaders took the time to explain how their departments contribute to the overall mission, giving the JOs a broader understanding of the organization and their place within it.



"Supporting the mission effectively starts with knowing your resources, especially when you're new to a PWD in this region," Naomi Jordan, NAVFAC EURAFCENT chief engineer, said. "Remember that you don't have to go it alone. NAVFAC is a huge network, so don't hesitate to tap into the vast expertise we have. Knowing who to turn to is half the battle to succeed here."



The symposium was built around three core themes: Community & Shore Enterprise, Technical Competency & Innovation, and Improvement of Delivery to the Warfighter. Instead of just passively listening, attendees participated in interactive sessions, like "Leadership Through Change" and collaborative group discussions, designed to encourage critical thinking.



They learned from Navy detailers about career paths and graduate school opportunities and gained valuable insights from briefings on the Maritime Campaign Plan/Operations Plan, Innovation and AI, and Construction Management Best Practices.



"It's been a great experience to finally meet the people I've been working with virtually from CLDJ," said Lt. Matt Lindsay, production division director, PWD Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. "Hearing leadership and speakers talk about utilizing your resources makes me want to lean on people to get things done; after four months of working with some of these people, I finally got to put a name to a face.”



It was not all work though. To balance the training, the junior officers participated in a physical training session of dodgeball and a guided tour of Naples' historic highlights: the Teatro San Carlo (one of the world's oldest opera houses) and the Royal Palace. These experiences helped forge lasting connections and build camaraderie within the group.



“It was also great to catch up and network with old friends I have not seen in a while,” said Lindsay. “This week really reinforced the importance of leaning on each other and the people to network with."



NAVFAC EURAFCENT JO Training Symposium demonstrates a real commitment to developing its next generation of leaders and ensuring the command continues to excel in supporting the warfighter, said Capt. Chris Kim, NAVFAC EURACENT executive officer.



“Equipping our junior officers is essential to support the warfighter and meet today's challenges head-on," said Kim. "The investment we've made in these three days will empower them to excel at their local installations and strengthen our ability to execute the mission for years to come.”



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command that delivers life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to fleet and Marine Corps priorities. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. NAVFAC EURAFCENT serves as the engineering link between the shore and the Fleet in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.



