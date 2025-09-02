Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Wing Sports Day Boosts 35th FW Teamwork and Morale [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2025 Wing Sports Day Boosts 35th FW Teamwork and Morale

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Wing Sports Day participants play flag football at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 29, 2025. The day’s challenges fostered teamwork and esprit de corps, boosting morale and strengthening the 35th Fighter Wing’s resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 02:34
    Photo ID: 9289710
    VIRIN: 250829-F-VQ736-1119
    Resolution: 7507x5005
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Wing Sports Day Boosts 35th FW Teamwork and Morale [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2025 Wing Sports Day Boosts 35th FW Teamwork and Morale
    2025 Wing Sports Day Boosts 35th FW Teamwork and Morale
    2025 Wing Sports Day Boosts 35th FW Teamwork and Morale
    2025 Wing Sports Day Boosts 35th FW Teamwork and Morale

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    35th Fighter Wing
    readiness
    Misawa AB
    Wing Sports Day
    Japan
    Sports

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download