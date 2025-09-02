Wing Sports Day participants set up their formation during a game of flag football at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 29, 2025. Airmen strengthened trust and unity through spirited contests, elevating morale and sustaining the 35th Fighter Wing’s resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 02:34
|Photo ID:
|9289709
|VIRIN:
|250829-F-VQ736-1174
|Resolution:
|6039x4026
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 2025 Wing Sports Day Boosts 35th FW Teamwork and Morale [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.