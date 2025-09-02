A Wing Sports Day participant crosses an endzone with a football during a game of flag football at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 29, 2025. By blending competition and camaraderie, the event boosted morale and fortified the 35th Fighter Wing’s readiness to defend the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 02:34
|Photo ID:
|9289708
|VIRIN:
|250829-F-VQ736-1156
|Resolution:
|6318x4212
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 2025 Wing Sports Day Boosts 35th FW Teamwork and Morale [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.