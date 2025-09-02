Graphic created for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's honoring of the 80th commemoration of World War II. World War II remains a historic reminder of how the dedicated resolve of allies with a common purpose and shared vision builds proven partnerships that endure. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army graphic by Sgt. Austin Riel)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 23:17
|Photo ID:
|9289585
|VIRIN:
|250829-A-BA691-1001
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|AIEA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Commemoration of WWII [Image 39 of 39], by SGT Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.