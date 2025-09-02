U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Commemoration of WWII

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Graphic created for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's honoring of the 80th commemoration of World War II. World War II remains a historic reminder of how the dedicated resolve of allies with a common purpose and shared vision builds proven partnerships that endure. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army graphic by Sgt. Austin Riel)