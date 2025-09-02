U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII

Photo By Sgt. Austin Riel | Graphic created for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's honoring of the 80th commemoration of...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Austin Riel | Graphic created for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's honoring of the 80th commemoration of World War II. World War II remains a historic reminder of how the dedicated resolve of allies with a common purpose and shared vision builds proven partnerships that endure. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army graphic by Sgt. Austin Riel) see less | View Image Page

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, delivered keynote remarks at the 80th Anniversary of the End of World War II Commemoration Ceremony pierside at the Battleship Missouri Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Sept. 2, 2025.



Nearly 1,000 guests—including veterans, active duty service members, military families, and civic leaders—gathered for this historic event under the theme, “Eternal Legacy: Honoring the Greatest Generation and Inspiring the Next.”



The commemoration began at 9:02 a.m., mirroring the exact time Gen. Douglas MacArthur oversaw the signing of the Japanese Instrument of Surrender aboard the USS Missouri (BB-63) in Tokyo Bay, Japan, Sept. 2, 1945, a moment signifying the end of a global conflict.



Paparo honored the service and sacrifice of those who fought in the Pacific Theater during the war, recognizing the courage and resilience demonstrated by all involved.



"The Greatest Generation gave their blood, sweat, and tears—many gave their lives—to secure the greatest gift of all: peace,” said Paparo. “The gift of peace is the eternal legacy of the Greatest Generation, the peace they secured carried forward the vision of the commanders who stood here eighty years ago.”



The event featured a historic video of MacArthur’s speech at the surrender followed by recognition of eight surviving WWII Missouri crew members from the video—Doyle Boothroy, Lee Broussard, Edgar Buffman, Judge Davis, John DeLeo, Robert Kennedy, Thomas Schoenecker, and Robert Somrak—all of whom represent the Greatest Generation.



“It was an honor to serve alongside fellow Sailors across the Fleet during this historic mission...,” Buffman said. “It's because of these men I served with and are still with us, and many more have since passed away, that we are able to gather here today on this historic ship. So, let’s thank them.”



For USINDOPACOM, commemorating this pivotal moment in history serves as both tribute and reminder of the command's enduring mission in the Pacific. The lessons learned from World War II remain deeply relevant to today's strategic landscape in the Indo-Pacific region. By honoring the sacrifices of the Greatest Generation, USINDOPACOM reaffirms its commitment to preserving the peace they secured and maintaining the stability that has enabled decades of prosperity across the Pacific.



“At U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, we command a truly Joint Force—Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Guardians, and Coast Guardsmen—operating and deterring aggression across every domain: land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace,” said Paparo. “And we do not deter aggression alone. Just as victory in World War II required allies and partners, so does the defense of peace today. We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with nations across the Indo-Pacific, bound by shared purpose and shared values.”



