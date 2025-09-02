Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII [Image 32 of 39]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Members of the Hawaii Army and Navy Reserve Officers' Training Corps conduct a flag presentation during a ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Sept. 2, 2025 . World War II remains a historic reminder of how the dedicated resolve of allies with a common purpose and shared vision builds proven partnerships that endure. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 23:18
    Photo ID: 9289570
    VIRIN: 250902-N-PC065-1434
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII [Image 39 of 39], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Commemoration of WWII

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    80th Anniversary
    IPC
    USINDOPACOM
    WWII
    Veteran
    Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download