U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Honors 80th Anniversary of WWII

Members of the Hawaii Army and Navy Reserve Officers' Training Corps perform Old Glory during a ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Sept. 2, 2025 . World War II remains a historic reminder of how the dedicated resolve of allies with a common purpose and shared vision builds proven partnerships that endure. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)