Camp Blaz Marines volunteer at Finegayan Elementary School

U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, and faculty from Finegayan Elementary School, pose for a photo at the end of the community relations day event at Finegayan Elementary School in Dededo, Guam, August 29, 2025. Through the Joint Region Marianas "Sister School" program, Finegayan Elementary is MCB Camp Blaz's sister school, whom the installation supports in academic, operational, and supplementary service. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Chelsey Suarez-Pierce)