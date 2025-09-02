Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Blaz Marines volunteer at Finegayan Elementary School [Image 13 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Camp Blaz Marines volunteer at Finegayan Elementary School

    DEDEDO, GUAM

    08.29.2025

    Photo by Chelsey Suarez-Pierce 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, and faculty from Finegayan Elementary School, pose for a photo at the end of the community relations day event at Finegayan Elementary School in Dededo, Guam, August 29, 2025. Through the Joint Region Marianas "Sister School" program, Finegayan Elementary is MCB Camp Blaz's sister school, whom the installation supports in academic, operational, and supplementary service. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Chelsey Suarez-Pierce)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 19:20
    Photo ID: 9289371
    VIRIN: 250829-M-CC288-1718
    Resolution: 5871x3914
    Size: 5.36 MB
    Location: DEDEDO, GU
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Blaz Marines volunteer at Finegayan Elementary School [Image 13 of 13], by Chelsey Suarez-Pierce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Blaz Marines volunteer at Finegayan Elementary School
    Camp Blaz Marines volunteer at Finegayan Elementary School
    Camp Blaz Marines volunteer at Finegayan Elementary School
    Camp Blaz Marines volunteer at Finegayan Elementary School
    Camp Blaz Marines volunteer at Finegayan Elementary School
    Camp Blaz Marines volunteer at Finegayan Elementary School
    Camp Blaz Marines volunteer at Finegayan Elementary School
    Camp Blaz Marines volunteer at Finegayan Elementary School
    Camp Blaz Marines volunteer at Finegayan Elementary School
    Camp Blaz Marines volunteer at Finegayan Elementary School
    Camp Blaz Marines volunteer at Finegayan Elementary School
    Camp Blaz Marines volunteer at Finegayan Elementary School
    Camp Blaz Marines volunteer at Finegayan Elementary School

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indo-Pacific
    MCB Camp Blaz
    Finegayan Elementary School
    Volunteer
    USMC
    Guam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download