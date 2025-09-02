Camp Blaz Marines volunteer at Finegayan Elementary School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Christopher Mitchell, military police, Provost Marshal's Office, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, plays catch with students during recess at Finegayan Elementary School in Dededo, Guam, August 29, 2025. Through the Joint Region Marianas "Sister School" program, Finegayan Elementary is MCB Camp Blaz's sister school, which the installation supports in academic, operational, and supplementary services. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Chelsey Suarez-Pierce)