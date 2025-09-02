U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Christopher Mitchell, military police, Provost Marshal's Office, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, plays catch with students during recess at Finegayan Elementary School in Dededo, Guam, August 29, 2025. Through the Joint Region Marianas "Sister School" program, Finegayan Elementary is MCB Camp Blaz's sister school, which the installation supports in academic, operational, and supplementary services. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Chelsey Suarez-Pierce)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 19:27
|Photo ID:
|9289370
|VIRIN:
|250829-M-CC288-1603
|Resolution:
|5993x3995
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|DEDEDO, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Blaz Marines volunteer at Finegayan Elementary School [Image 13 of 13], by Chelsey Suarez-Pierce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.