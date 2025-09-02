Camp Blaz Marines volunteer at Finegayan Elementary School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Kyle Althoff, communications maintenance chief, Headquarters Company, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, participates in a classroom Q&A session with students at Finegayan Elementary School in Dededo, Guam, August 29, 2025. Through the Joint Region Marianas "Sister School" program, Finegayan Elementary is MCB Camp Blaz's sister school, which the installation supports in academic, operational, and supplementary services. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Chelsey Suarez-Pierce)