Prepared through training, defined by action: Heroism beyond the mission

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dakotah Smith, an evaluator with the 6th Security Forces Squadron, poses at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 26, 2025. Smith drew on his training and experience to save his neighbor’s life during an off-base home intrusion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)