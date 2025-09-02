U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dakotah Smith, an evaluator with the 6th Security Forces Squadron, poses at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 26, 2025. Smith drew on his training and experience to save his neighbor’s life during an off-base home intrusion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 15:20
|Photo ID:
|9288971
|VIRIN:
|250826-F-DE541-1107
|Resolution:
|7706x5504
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Prepared through training, defined by action: Heroism beyond the mission [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Helen Ly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Prepared through training, defined by action: Heroism beyond the mission
No keywords found.