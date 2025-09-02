Prepared through training, defined by action: Heroism beyond the mission

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – An off-base break-in in a Tampa neighborhood escalated into a life-threatening confrontation when a homeowner faced intruders. U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dakotah Smith, a 6th Security Forces Squadron evaluator and defender, used his 12 years of security forces training and experience to step in, stop the assault and save his neighbor’s life.



Smith was monitoring his neighbor’s vacant property after an earlier break-in, when two intruders returned to the home. He alerted the police and the homeowner, a 59-year-old cancer patient. The homeowner arrived and confronted the intruders. Smith heard a commotion on the side of the house and found his neighbor bleeding and in a chokehold.



Acting without hesitation, Smith drew on skills sharpened through annual de-escalation drills to free the homeowner from the attacker’s chokehold. Keeping his composure under pressure, he pursued a fleeing intruder until police arrived, leading to the eventual arrest of both suspects on multiple felony charges.



Years of security forces training had prepared Smith for moments like this. “We train it so much that it becomes muscle memory,” Smith said. “Giving loud, assertive commands is a natural response. You have to show you’re in control, or they’ll take over.” His calm under pressure stems from scenario-based use-of-force training, emphasizing opportunity, intent, and capability.



From confronting gate runners to securing bases on deployment, Smith’s experiences underscore the need for constant readiness. “It is a requirement that we have to be ready, because we don’t know when a situation will go left, on or off base,” Smith said.



Now Smith’s experiences can be used to mentor younger Airmen. “With use of force, de-escalation, fitness and adrenaline management, I can prepare them for situations at work or in deployed environments,” Smith said. His lessons reinforce the Air Force’s commitment to discipline, training and readiness.



The homeowner, who is still undergoing cancer treatment, contacted Smith’s first sergeant to ensure he was recognized for saving his life and watching his property. His wife left a card thanking both Smith and his wife as heroes.



Smith’s actions earned him a nomination for an Air Force achievement medal and his courage has strengthened Tampa’s trust in 6th SFS defenders.



“It’s not something I recommend people do in their free time,” Smith said. “It’s just who I am, a helping person.” His instinct to act defined that night.



Smith’s neighbor is alive today because of his courage. His actions show that when discipline, training, and character converge, a defender’s readiness can save lives.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2025 Date Posted: 09.02.2025 Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US