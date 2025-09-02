U.S. Air Force Staff Sgts. Dakotah Smith, center, and Cierra Felix, left, both evaluators with the 6th Security Forces Squadron, assess Airman 1st Class Jaylaun Hardy while he conducts security procedures at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 26, 2025. Smith’s real-world heroism in saving a neighbor from a home intrusion shapes his mentorship of future defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 15:20
|Photo ID:
|9288969
|VIRIN:
|250826-F-DE541-1029
|Resolution:
|6880x5504
|Size:
|4.5 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Prepared through training, defined by action: Heroism beyond the mission [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Helen Ly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Prepared through training, defined by action: Heroism beyond the mission
No keywords found.