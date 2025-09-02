Prepared through training, defined by action: Heroism beyond the mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgts. Dakotah Smith, center, and Cierra Felix, left, both evaluators with the 6th Security Forces Squadron, assess Airman 1st Class Jaylaun Hardy while he conducts security procedures at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 26, 2025. Smith’s real-world heroism in saving a neighbor from a home intrusion shapes his mentorship of future defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)