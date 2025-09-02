Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Prepared through training, defined by action: Heroism beyond the mission [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Prepared through training, defined by action: Heroism beyond the mission

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgts. Dakotah Smith, center, and Cierra Felix, left, both evaluators with the 6th Security Forces Squadron, assess Airman 1st Class Jaylaun Hardy while he conducts security procedures at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 26, 2025. Smith’s real-world heroism in saving a neighbor from a home intrusion shapes his mentorship of future defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 15:20
    Photo ID: 9288969
    VIRIN: 250826-F-DE541-1029
    Resolution: 6880x5504
    Size: 4.5 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prepared through training, defined by action: Heroism beyond the mission [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Helen Ly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Prepared through training, defined by action: Heroism beyond the mission
    Prepared through training, defined by action: Heroism beyond the mission
    Prepared through training, defined by action: Heroism beyond the mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Prepared through training, defined by action: Heroism beyond the mission

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SFS
    readiness
    defender
    6SFS
    6ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download