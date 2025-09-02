Prepared through training, defined by action: Heroism beyond the mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dakotah Smith, left, an evaluator with the 6th Security Forces Squadron, assesses Airman 1st Class Jaylaun Hardy, a defender assigned to the 6th SFS, while he conducts security procedures at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 26, 2025. Smith’s actions in stopping a violent off-base intrusion were informed by his 12 years of experience in security forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)