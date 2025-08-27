Date Taken: 09.02.2025 Date Posted: 09.02.2025 08:17 Photo ID: 9288407 VIRIN: 250902-N-N2259-9434 Resolution: 2199x1650 Size: 682.21 KB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Our Yard History: Norfolk’s Workforce and Facilities, 80 Years Ago [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.